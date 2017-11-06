Zahara stands by her army in fight to 'get her music on radio more'

Just as Beyoncé has the BeeHive and Bonang Matheba has her B Force, singer Zahara has recently felt the importance of having her Zahara army; after they've decided to 'fight' for her music to be played 'more' on local radio stations.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that after returning from a gig in Botswana recently, she discovered her fans had been complaining that radio stations had allegedly "seized" playing music from her new album Mgodi.

"Apparently they heard that my music has not been played on radio. They are the ones that listen to me and promotes me even in my absence. I just came back from Botswana but personally I wouldn't know if it is true."

The Zahara army posted a message on their official page recently attacking radio stations for allegedly not playing songs from Mgodi and accusing them of alleged corruption. They started a campaign via SMS and direct messages to encourage fans to call radio stations and compilers to complain.

The Loliwe hitmaker said the call for action was not sent by either her or her management but if it was true, she was happy to have an army ready to fight for her.

"It's not me sending the SMS and spreading the message but I am grateful for the love. If it's the truth, it's the truth. They are the ones listening," she said.

Zahara added that she was also told by her army that there was nothing she can do to stop their campaign to get her music on radio more.

"They told me there's nothing I can do to stop them because they are concerned. They said if I'm not going to do anything about it then they will take the steps forward."

The singer released her latest album Mgodi last month to general acclaim.