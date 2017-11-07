TshisaLIVE

Bridget Masinga: People put too pressure on themselves to be 'stylish'

07 November 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bridget Masinga has learned to pave her on runway of slayage where style is concerned.
Bridget Masinga has learned to pave her on runway of slayage where style is concerned.
Image: Via Instagram

At age 36, radio personality Bridget Masinga is still one of the sexiest and most stylish women in the entertainment industry, and recently revealed the 'secret' behind her rocking style identity.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the SA Style Award event, where she was the host, Bridget explained that over a decade in the industry had left her 'totally' comfortable with who she is and her style.

"I am very comfortable in my being, in myself and in what I wear. The trick is I just dress for myself, not for anyone else really. And, I don't know if I have it figured out yet but I am confidently loving where I am. The thing is style is it evolves with you and I embrace it as it happens. The key is confidence always."

Bridget explained that she learnt a long time ago to own and define her own style.

"I think style is just being effectively and confidently yourself and just enjoying expressing who that is. It's not as serious as people make it out to be. People make it too deep, think clothes should be fun, your aesthetic is supposed to be fun. Just a representation of who you are and people just put too much pressure on themselves."

However, the Kaya FM personality said she admired events such as SA Style Awards for appreciating the efforts people made to look grand on a daily basis.

"Jokes aside, there are a lot of people that put a lot of effort in how they look before they step out of the door. Its lovely that they are celebrated and recognised."

Emtee lambasts 'enemies' in first single since manhood mishap

Emtee didn't hold back at lambasting his haters, in the first single released by the rapper since his manhood was leaked on social media and went ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

This pop-up restaurant has aspiring artists singing for your supper

Aspiring artists will be given the chance to showcase their talent while they wait tables at a pop-up restaurant launched in Durban this past weekend.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom

While many were impressed by this week's groom on Our Perfect Wedding for using Bible scriptures to court his wife, the rest of Twitter couldn't help ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols'

Idols SA fans have once again predicted that 16-year- old Paxton Fielies will be crowned as this year's winner of the popular music reality show, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Designer Thula Sindi opens new store: 'I'm in a good place to fight for what I love'

The future of Thula Sindi's retail presence seemed to be uncertain when his Rosebank store shut it's doors over two months ago, but the designer ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Cute! Baby Thingo singing will give you the feels TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X