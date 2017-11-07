Bridget Masinga: People put too pressure on themselves to be 'stylish'

At age 36, radio personality Bridget Masinga is still one of the sexiest and most stylish women in the entertainment industry, and recently revealed the 'secret' behind her rocking style identity.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the SA Style Award event, where she was the host, Bridget explained that over a decade in the industry had left her 'totally' comfortable with who she is and her style.

"I am very comfortable in my being, in myself and in what I wear. The trick is I just dress for myself, not for anyone else really. And, I don't know if I have it figured out yet but I am confidently loving where I am. The thing is style is it evolves with you and I embrace it as it happens. The key is confidence always."

Bridget explained that she learnt a long time ago to own and define her own style.

"I think style is just being effectively and confidently yourself and just enjoying expressing who that is. It's not as serious as people make it out to be. People make it too deep, think clothes should be fun, your aesthetic is supposed to be fun. Just a representation of who you are and people just put too much pressure on themselves."

However, the Kaya FM personality said she admired events such as SA Style Awards for appreciating the efforts people made to look grand on a daily basis.

"Jokes aside, there are a lot of people that put a lot of effort in how they look before they step out of the door. Its lovely that they are celebrated and recognised."