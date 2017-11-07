TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle: Feeling emotionally exposed & sharing Kairo with SA

08 November 2017 - 07:18 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Zinhle says the idea of opening up about her life scared her.
Image: Via Instagram

DJ Zinhle may be one of the most popular musician in South Africa but the thought of opening up about her life to the public and becoming a reality TV star was one of the most frightening experiences of her life.

Zinhle, who is a mentor on TV music competition Vodacom NXT LVL, recently finished filming a reality show entitled It Takes a Village with DJ Zinhle, which will air on SABC 1 on Wednesday evening.

She told TshisaLIVE that it took a lot of courage for her to agree to the reality shows because she was so guarded with her private life.

"I have kept to myself for a very long time and so I think people generally don't get me. This was my biggest fear, doing reality shows, that people will get to know me personally and it may change their perceptions of me," she told TshisaLIVE.

She said the experiences left her feeling emotionally exposed but was grateful for her inexperience on screen because it allowed her to be herself, especially when tackling difficult social issues on her reality show. It Takes a Village with DJ Zinhle focuses on DJ Zinhle and her team’s attempts to help women with social issues, such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

"It was one of the toughest things that I have had to do. It was emotionally draining, to the point that I often went home to go sleep because it was too much. It was tough to hear their stories and it hit me hard," she said

Still, these have helped her open up more to her fans and after announcing at the end of last year that she would keep her daughter Kairo off social media to protect her privacy, the star recently u-turned on the decision and started an Instagram account for her little one.

She said the decision was one of the most uncomfortable things she had ever done.

"I just woke up one day and thought let me just do this with my child. It has been the most uncomfortable thing for me to do. I regret it a little but that is how it goes. I haven't had to share her for such a long time and it is hard to share her now. The thing is, if I decide that it is not working out, I can always deactivate the account," she said.

