Here's what marriage has taught Kenny Kunene

It's no secret that Kenny Kunene is completely besotted with his wife Nonkululeko, who equally adores her man.

The lovebirds are often gushing over each other on social media, and make the rest of us jealous with their bond.

Apart from serving goals on a regular basis, Kenny has learnt an important lesson, which he's shared with fans.

"What I've learned about marriage is you need to have each other's back, you have to be a kind of team going through life...Thank you my love for having my back," he said.

Kenny who was once a self-confessed player told TshisaLIVE that Nonkululeko changed his life.

"She woke me up and literally changed my life. I was left speechless by this young woman who defines herself and doesn't let my money define her."

Kenny and Nonkululeko tied the knot in lavish traditional and white weddings earlier this year and welcomed their baby boy in May.