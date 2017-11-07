TshisaLIVE

Here's what marriage has taught Kenny Kunene

07 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Kenny Kunene and Nonkululeko have taken marriage goals to a whole new level.
Kenny Kunene and Nonkululeko have taken marriage goals to a whole new level.
Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that Kenny Kunene is completely besotted with his wife Nonkululeko, who equally adores her man. 

The lovebirds are often gushing over each other on social media, and make the rest of us jealous with their bond. 

Apart from serving goals on a regular basis, Kenny has learnt an important lesson, which he's shared with fans. 

"What I've learned about marriage is you need to have each other's back, you have to be a kind of team going through life...Thank you my love for having my back," he said. 

Kenny who was once a self-confessed player told TshisaLIVE that Nonkululeko changed his life. 

"She woke me up and literally changed my life. I was left speechless by this young woman who defines herself and doesn't let my money define her." 

Kenny and Nonkululeko tied the knot in lavish traditional and white weddings earlier this year and welcomed their baby boy in May. 

WATCH: Here's how Thomas Gumede & Matli M 'splurge millions' in new film

It's the age old question: If you wake up a millionaire, how would you spend your cash? While some may invest their fortune, the internet has taught ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Akin Omotoso on the passion to tell ignored stories

Director of local film Vaya, Akin Omotoso is passionate about telling "uncomfortable" stories and giving people who were often ignored by society a ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Young fashion designer Siya Beyile reveals how depression almost broke him

Being young and successful is not as easy as it's made out to be, which is one of the reasons why young fashion designer, Siya Beyile has openly ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

They think I am going to hell but I am an angel- Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has blasted her haters, telling them that she will not be judged and will go to heaven despite what people may think or say about her.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Cute! Baby Thingo singing will give you the feels TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X