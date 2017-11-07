How social media hate helped stylist Kefilwe Mabote coin it

While social media has launched many careers, not many people have success stories that have left them personally shook, but style influencer Kefilwe Mabote story is exactly that and she thanked her haters for the inspiration to slay.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the SA Style Awards ceremony on Sunday night, Kefilwe said the hate she received from naysayers contributed to her success, while in an acceptance speech for The Next Big Thing/Style in the City award she went on to thank them.

"Today I want to thank my haters. Those questioned every move I made, those who said I wasn't even a celebrity so why do this (curate an instagram style page). Even those, whom I could tell were waiting for me to fail, tonight I say a big thank you to them. Thank you for not believing in me, it only made me stronger."

Kefilwe boasts a following of over 400,000 on Instagram and said that she was still in disbelief at the growth her brand has seen.

"Being recognised for doing what I love is the most amazing feeling. Although I have been pushed to excellence by both love and hate. I am most inspired by my family and friends to continuously work on my craft. But I know I wouldn't be where I am today without the people that follow me and support me. I mean look at me now," she told TshisaLIVE.

The influencer, who also doubles up as a model on her page, has since grown her clientel and collaborated with other stylists such as Paris-born boutique owner Diana Tadjuideen.

Kefilwe said she didn't realise the business potential of a style Instagram page when she began "until a year later".

Opening up on Instagram, Kefilwe said the journey has had it fair share of ups and own but she was grateful for all of it.