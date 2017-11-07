TshisaLIVE

'I'm not a buffalo to my wife' - Penny Penny on 'body shaming' claims

07 November 2017 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Things are more than fine between Papa Penny Penny and his wife.
Things are more than fine between Papa Penny Penny and his wife.
Image: Supplied

Reality TV star and musician, Penny Penny has a strong message for social media users who accused him of 'body shaming' his wife. 

During a recent episode of his reality show Papa Penny Ahee some fans were in a huff, after the star told his missus he didn't want a "boom boom wife" and just wanted a "boom wife". 

Some people questioned if Penny Penny's statement was body shaming and commented that he apparently "always spoke down" to her. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Penny Penny slammed the claims, explaining the couple also joked with each other. 

"The problem is that people like English and they don't understand it. I enjoy my wife, my wife enjoys me, and we enjoy each other," he said. 

Penny Penny said his wife didn't have any complaints and didn't see anything wrong with the statement. 

"I'm doing comedy with my wife and it's not scripted because it's a reality show and she is enjoying it. Everyone must joke with their wives, I'm not a buffalo to my wife. I love her and she loves me," he said. 

Penny Penny added that people always like to attract negative energy even when something is none of their business.

'I'm holding on with broken hands' - Simz on the grief of losing Dumi

It's been three months since actress, Simphiwe Ngema's husband, Dumi Masilela was killed in an attempted hijacking and the widow is still trying to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Emtee’s manhood gets dragged again over 'Sis Bethina diss'

Rapper Emtee's manhood has once again been brought into the spotlight after fans dragged him for his controversial comment about Mgarimbe's hit ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'I've come full circle'- Shekhinah on opening for John Legend

There seems to be no stopping pop singer, Shekhinah who continues to dominates charts with her hits and cement her place as a force to be reckoned ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Actor Owen Sejake on acting through the 'eras'

Over four decades after his debut as a professional actor, Owen Sejake is one of the most recognisable faces in the industry, who has lived through ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Cute! Baby Thingo singing will give you the feels TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X