IN MEMES: Here's why Twitter wants Lockdown to 'win an Oscar'

Mzansi Magic's hit prison drama Lockdown once again stole the spotlight on social media this week, with fans hailing it as worth of an Academy Awards, also known as an Oscars.

Even though the show trends most weeks, the internet went into meltdown on Monday evening after several of the show's stars were seen going through traumatic experiences, including being abused.

The drama, music and cinematography for the show was too much for many fans, who flooded social media with memes and messages praising the series and calling for it to be extended to an hour-long.

Here are some of the best reactions to last night's show: