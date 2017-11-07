TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook

07 November 2017 - 08:27 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi's response to a tweet sparked a fierce Twitter war.
Image: Via Pearl Thusi's Instagram

Pearl Thusi once again found herself in the midst of a social media storm this week, after getting into a heated argument with a social media user that left followers in shock.

It all began when one follower apparently suggested that Pearl was both rude and vulgar. Pearl responded by insulting her critic's mother, sparking a heated feud between the two.

Pearl, who has clapped back at critics several times before by insulting their mothers, then took to Twitter to issue a stern warning to her haters not to take her on.

The pair's feud went viral, and soon saw both accounts trending on Twitter as users reacted to the drama with hilarious memes and jokes.

