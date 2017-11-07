Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook
Pearl Thusi once again found herself in the midst of a social media storm this week, after getting into a heated argument with a social media user that left followers in shock.
It all began when one follower apparently suggested that Pearl was both rude and vulgar. Pearl responded by insulting her critic's mother, sparking a heated feud between the two.
If you're blocked and don't know why Pearl Thusi and Dusty are trending... 😂 😁 [I'm not laughing]— Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Madumetja_Sol) November 6, 2017
Twitter just got very personal. 😭 😓 😱 pic.twitter.com/QO45toTqCz
@dus_tee_ yes. You still have a mom. I don’t. But as for you - how good is it to have one if she’s raising trash? Shame man.— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017
@dus_tee - focus on your hair line babe. Stop braiding so tight. My mom is more alive than your hairline right now. Jeez.— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017
Pearl, who has clapped back at critics several times before by insulting their mothers, then took to Twitter to issue a stern warning to her haters not to take her on.
Nidelela oMama bezinye iingane kodwa obenu oMa kumele sibayeke. Naze nabusa. Nizovuthwa. Angsiyona i nto yokudlala nina.— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017
I’m someone’s parent. Ukukhumbule loko uma uzongidelela & ukuhumbule uma sesikhuluma ngowakho umzali. Akungabi mnandi ndlela yodwa kphela.— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017
All’s fair in love & twar. If u’re not able to handle the heat. Don’t draw first blood. Trolling & trashing is dirty business. Be prepared.— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 6, 2017
The pair's feud went viral, and soon saw both accounts trending on Twitter as users reacted to the drama with hilarious memes and jokes.
Dear Pearl Thusi our mothers are not on Twitter so stop involving them and your someone's mother so you should leave Twitter as well pic.twitter.com/zvzfy7q162— Thapelo ® (@teeplo08) November 6, 2017
Pearl thusi after Dusty's clapback pic.twitter.com/aYr0vmeqF0— ⚫♚Tutankhamun♚⚫ (@greatmbuqa) November 6, 2017
One thing's for sure, my isiZulu reading skills have improved after reading all this pearl thusi and dusty mess☝— kennedy moloi (@kene258) November 6, 2017
Dear Pearl Thusi— Sheldon Cameron (@CameronStuntin) November 6, 2017
Badmouthing someone's mother as a form of clapback is so 19 voetsek. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZA0DRRmcQ5
Did you really hve to?Like that's so uncalled for.😦Mara anyway, we understand, you're just lashing out becoz of your envy fr @PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/frdxg9DdIB— 13ReasonsWhy (@chasm_t_kodiak) November 6, 2017
Apparently Pearl Thusi came up with a New act The Pearl Thusi Act 2017 "Ngifuz Unyok" pic.twitter.com/cPBL192OHC— November 28 (@Aysap_) November 6, 2017
No we have to discipline Pearl Thusi with this thing of Nyoko no it’s enough now pic.twitter.com/T9Zo5ErpZm— Sthando (@CphoNyathi) November 6, 2017
I don't see anything wrong with what Pearl Thusi said. uNyoko is not vulgar. Isizulu ke leso. Go ask real Zulus not these ones from Gauteng pic.twitter.com/8ivCerW6fq— IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 6, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE