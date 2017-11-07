Thando claps back at 'unemployed' claim

There is nothing like a quick reminder of the different levels between a troll and a celebrity to put them back in their place, and Thando Thabethe's spicy clapback to one tweep just proved that.

Thando took to her social media on Monday to express her emotions on what was her last day on the set of Generations: The Legacy. The radio personality played the role of Nolwazi and joined the popular soapie after they revamped in 2014.

"And that is it. What an incredible journey it has been. A childhood dream fulfilled! Being on Generations: The Legacy has been nothing short of phenomenal...thank you to the eight million plus people that tuned in everyday and let me into their homes and lives. Thank you to SABC 1, the cast, crew and producers for allowing me the honor and privilege," she wrote.

Just as she was basking in farewell messages and people wishing her well, one troll pointed out that she was now "unemployed".

However, Thando was not having any of the the trolling and swiftly shoved the hater back in his lane, by counting all her cheques.