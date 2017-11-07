TshisaLIVE

'You won't be cool forever', DJ Euphonik warns upcoming celebs

07 November 2017 - 14:22 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Euphonik says upcoming artist always need to look out for what will feed them when the
DJ Euphonik says upcoming artist always need to look out for what will feed them when the "cool" factor fades away.
Image: Via Instagram/YouTube

DJ Euphonik is not here to be a "master of all things" or to be cool, because he understands that fame is fleeting.

Euphonik, who is part of the group of mentors on reality TV show Vodacom NXT LVL, told TshisaLIVE that being in the industry for over a decade had taught him that being cool is not all it's made out to be.

"When you are in the music business, you work in the business of being cool, and you won't be cool forever," he said.

Away from decks, Euphonik is a businessman and said the secret to his success was to evolve and use his fame to build on other passions.

"I use my music to fund my property ambitions. So for me, currently my music brings 80% of my income and property 20%, but I am working on turning that around. It's about always asking yourself 'how will you sustain yourself when the coolness fades?'" he said.

He said that young artists needed to learn lessons from both the highs and lows of the industry to carve out a successful career.

"Even before social media, there is always an advantage and a disadvantage to everything. The trick is to 'evolve or die' because the environment is forever changing. Because everything you going to work on has its pros and cons," he added.

