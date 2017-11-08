Actor Owen Sejake on avoiding scandals for four decades

For more than four decades veteran actor, Owen Sejake has stayed away from drama and hogging tabloid headlines, to prove that being in the entertainment industry is a respected profession that does not need to be tainted by the stereotypes.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Owen said that he's also manage to stay clear of any sort of drama because he's such a firm family man.

Owen said he got married in the 80s because he didn't want to be a bachelor forever, and that he was raised to believe that once you get married, it's all about family.

The veteran actor said that back then people didn't view acting as a reputable career that could make money, and provide for the family.

"I am trying to prove beyond doubt, because our mothers and our grandmothers never believed that people in the show business could actually be fathers with houses, buy ourselves things, take our children to universities and so forth. They believed that it would just fizzle out," he said.

Owen said after proving that acting does pay, he wants young professionals to understand that they have to be disciplined. It is also the reason why Owen is incredibly selective about red carpet events.

"You don't need to be all over in life. You have to haul yourself in and say, 'I don't want to find myself in compromising positions. Next thing, I am naked or drunk, because it was an awards ceremony or those kind of situations. Unless the invitation is truly worth it then you can go. You have to respect yourself.

"I want my children to be proud of me and have pride and say, 'even with the profession he has chosen, our father has made us proud,'" he said.

Owen said after working so hard to "achieve greatness", he is not willing to lose it over trivial things.

"I don't want my wife to be embarrassed by the kind of things I did or do. I want them to know that when I am out, it is my profession and that's it."