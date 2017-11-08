TshisaLIVE

Danilo Acquisto on his anxiety battle: You are not alone

08 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Danilo Acquisto spoke out about the his battle with anxiety.
Image: Via Instagram

Afternoon Express presenter, Danilo Acquisto has opened up about his battle with anxiety and how he dealt with it. 

Taking to social media, Danilo revealed that anxiety ran in his family and he knew the feeling of worthlessness that it caused. 

"Anxiety runs in my family. That overwhelming sense that somehow somewhere along the line something isn’t right and it was your fault all along... that knot in your belly that says you’re going to be found out and it’s all going to fall apart," he said. 

The TV presenter said anxiety forces a person to focus on the negative, but it was his faith that helped get through and focus on the positive. 

"Anxiety makes you look inward and amplifies the shame and feelings of unworthiness. We need grace to overcome those stories.

"So if you suffer. You are not alone. You are loved and are made for greatness, ok? Keep your head up and your heart strong. Hold your head in the clouds and your feet on the ground. You’ve got this!," he said. 

