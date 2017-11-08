TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Yizo Yizo has Twitter drowning in nostalgia

08 November 2017 - 09:06 By TshisaLIVE
Yizo Yizo was one of the most popular series on TV in the late 90s.
Image: Supplied/ Bomb Shelter Productions

Twitter users took a serious trip down memory lane on Tuesday when SABC Encore aired cult TV classic Yizo Yizo, sending fans into a frenzy.

The gangster drama series was one of the most popular shows on TV in the late 1990's and early 2000's and helped launched the TV career of several high-profile actors such as Meshack Mavuso, Ronnie Nyakale, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Thembi Seete and Israel Makoe.

The show was brought back to life through the SABC's Encore channel which airs content from the broadcaster's archives.

Many users were too young to be allowed to watch the series when it originally aired, having been banned by their parents from being in the room when it was on, and celebrated the chance to watch it properly.

 

