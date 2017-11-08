IN MEMES: Yizo Yizo has Twitter drowning in nostalgia
Twitter users took a serious trip down memory lane on Tuesday when SABC Encore aired cult TV classic Yizo Yizo, sending fans into a frenzy.
The gangster drama series was one of the most popular shows on TV in the late 1990's and early 2000's and helped launched the TV career of several high-profile actors such as Meshack Mavuso, Ronnie Nyakale, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Thembi Seete and Israel Makoe.
The show was brought back to life through the SABC's Encore channel which airs content from the broadcaster's archives.
Many users were too young to be allowed to watch the series when it originally aired, having been banned by their parents from being in the room when it was on, and celebrated the chance to watch it properly.
I was never allowed to watch #YizoYizo when I was younger!— Sipho.Balakisi (@Sipho_Balakisi) November 7, 2017
Issa dream come true! 💃 pic.twitter.com/vmlttnbi0y
We get excited when Yizo Yizo is playing because we all werent allowed to watch it growing up #YizoYizo pic.twitter.com/RwVrOzRdw3— VOOV: Onezmo_ (@Onezmo_) November 7, 2017
If u can't watch #YizoYizo now it means your parents are still alive and u still live under their roof😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iM6x3So7ht— 🔥🔥Bongza ®🔥🔥 (@Bongza__) November 7, 2017
my dad always switched off the tv n told us to go sleep, i got my own place nigga😂😂😂😂— King of Raccoons 🙌 (@Gates_Baloyi) November 7, 2017
#YizoYizo
#YizoYizo is rated "13 PG" on SABC Encore . My childhood was a lie . What happened to "16 SNVLP" pic.twitter.com/HTz5GZMsbk— P A T ⭐ (@Siphiwe____) November 7, 2017
#YizoYizo— Thobile (@thobs10) November 7, 2017
You know I always thought the school uniform was black and white stru! pic.twitter.com/Q9jwGlAmqt
#YizoYizo going back to calling people "Rubber- Nec" pic.twitter.com/zYpnvrchNJ— Reabetswe Stiglingh (@ReaStiglingh) November 7, 2017
Remember how kids who were allowed to watch #YizoYizo used to talk about it at school.— SlimThick Mamie IG: (@Filwe_Flow) November 7, 2017
You kept quiet knowing you weren’t allowed pic.twitter.com/MVpFdu1n1Z
