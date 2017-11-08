Twitter thinks Utatakho mom's past 'scams' have come back to haunt her
Fans of Mzansi Magic's reality series Utatakho were once again left shaken on Tuesday when one of the contestant's mother allegedly had her past "secrets" spilled.
The show's host Nimrod Nkosi set out to try help contestant Bikiwe find her real father but ended up allegedly unearthing a number of secrets about her mother's past.
Bikiwe's mother refused to appear on television but as the show dug deeper into her past, it was claimed that she had allegedly cheated and allegedly scammed Bikiwe's potential father by 'running away' with his money.
Twitter was left in disbelief but had the perfect memes for their emotions:
Yoh this Mother’s story. She cheated, lied, scammed and stole the guys money. #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/qVnKqVgZg7— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) November 7, 2017
Her mother has really failed her to be honest. #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/TI4y4QbJI2— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) November 7, 2017
#utatakho raise ur hands if u wana c the mother pic.twitter.com/5zvmVwvRBa— Bongane (@BonganeJoweh) November 7, 2017
I feel so embarrassed to be a woman after learning of Bikiwe's mother#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/aPwLOX62we— ❤NOMATHEMBA❤ (@stjudynost) November 7, 2017
The story telling on tonight's episode #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/ahEEkoU8om— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) November 7, 2017
The mother shouldve been here #utatakho pic.twitter.com/m087tubGH5— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) November 7, 2017
Bikiwe's mother mara...aowa lena nna am defeated...some women you would ask yourself why they are so heartless so. #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/AuSVB3Pvc2— Uncle Joe™ (@brajosta) November 7, 2017
There is violence in the DNA, its the twins beating the child..the "father" beating the "tramp" mother 😂😂😂😂 #utatakho pic.twitter.com/rJHSHrKmJS— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) November 7, 2017
This mother unezindaba yho #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/siEp6zTA5H— Nelisiwe Mchunu (@MsTeeM1) November 7, 2017
Waiting for.."haikatsha haikatsha"💪💪 part like...#utatakho pic.twitter.com/zf9R4AXB0G— 💋💋💋zeenshlair💋💋 (@Zinhle54321670) November 7, 2017
