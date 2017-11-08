TshisaLIVE

Twitter thinks Utatakho mom's past 'scams' have come back to haunt her

08 November 2017 - 09:54 By TshisaLIVE
Host of Utatakho Nimrod Nkosi has to break the news of who the real father is to people seeking answers
Fans of Mzansi Magic's reality series Utatakho were once again left shaken on Tuesday when one of the contestant's mother allegedly had her past "secrets" spilled.

The show's host Nimrod Nkosi set out to try help contestant Bikiwe find her real father but ended up allegedly unearthing a  number of secrets about her mother's past.

Bikiwe's mother refused to appear on television but as the show dug deeper into her past, it was claimed that she had allegedly cheated and allegedly scammed Bikiwe's potential father by 'running away' with his money.

Twitter was left in disbelief but had the perfect memes for their emotions:

