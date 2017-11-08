TshisaLIVE

Vatiswa's newly launched book is a 'gratitude gesture' to fans

08 November 2017 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Actress Vatiswa Ndara has published her first book.
Actress Vatiswa Ndara has published her first book.

After being in the industry for more than a decade, actress Vatiswa Ndara has compiled a book, I Am Because of You, as a gratitude gesture to thank fans for the overwhelming amount of love she's received over the years. 

The book is a compilation of social media messages that she'd received from fans, weaved together with personal accounts from people she's worked with, which gives fans an insight into who Vatiswa is. 

Vatiswa told TshisaLIVE that the book was inspired by overwhelming support she gets from people, which she couldn't just ignore. 

"This is a gratitude gesture, to tell fans that their love has not fallen on deaf ears and I want to tell the world that I don't take my fans for granted." 

She said that sometimes the messages left her emotional and frazzled because she did not know where to start with responding to them. 

"I didn't want to bombard people with just messages, and wanted it to be a bit of a story, so it includes interviews with colleagues that have worked with me, so that is an insight into who Vatiswa is." 

She said that the jury is still out on whether she would write a memoir any time soon. 

Vatiswa also hopes proceeds from the book will help launch the Princess Page Foundation in honour of her mom, who suffered a stroke 26 years ago in 2019. 

"Ever since my mother suffered a stroke she has never been able to talk and the foundation will help other stroke sufferers."

Finally!! Launching soon. #IAmBecauseOfYou #StillIRise #Growth #Gratitude #actor

A post shared by Vatiswa Ndara (@vatiswandara) on

