TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show

09 November 2017 - 08:24 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Zinhle's reality show was a hit with fans.
DJ Zinhle's reality show was a hit with fans.
Image: Via DJ Zinhle's Instagram

DJ Zinhle's reality show It Takes a Village debuted on Wednesday evening to applause from fans who hailed it the greatest show since musician Bonginkosi “Zola” Dlamini's Zola 7.

The show focuses on DJ Zinhle and her team’s attempts to help women with social issues, such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of its premiere on SABC 1, DJ Zinhle said she was nervous to see how fans would react to the show.

"I am excited but I am also very nervous because this deals with real issues and I hope that we can genuinely change people's lives with the show," she said.

But her fears were short lived as fans flooded social media with comments and memes giving the reality show their stamp of approval.

Pastor Mboro plans to pray for more 'sex-starved' congregants

Just days after news that an episode of his TV show was canned by Soweto TV for allegedly showing a couple having sex, pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi

While Bonang Matheba was undoubtedly the star of reality show Being Bonang, it was the TV personalities right hand woman Pinky Girl that stole the ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

I can't lose weight because it's who I am, says kwaito star L'vovo

Kwaito musician L'vovo Derrango has shrugged off suggestion that he needed to lose weight, claiming that his size made him who he is.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Mpho Popps on Ayeye 'return' & why spinning is the future

Mpho Popps has carved a career in both comedy and TV and after a short break from acting is looking to return to screens.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: Distruction Boyz' Omunye gets a shout-out in parliament

Gqom group Distruction Boyz are over the moon after their hit single Omunye was mention in parliament this week, to fits of laughter from politicians ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Rude' Dineo Ranaka slammed over Emtee manhood interview TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter thinks OPW pastor was throwing shade at groom TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando claps back at 'unemployed' claim TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: 'If Paxton doesn’t win, we’re boycotting idols' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X