IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show
DJ Zinhle's reality show It Takes a Village debuted on Wednesday evening to applause from fans who hailed it the greatest show since musician Bonginkosi “Zola” Dlamini's Zola 7.
The show focuses on DJ Zinhle and her team’s attempts to help women with social issues, such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of its premiere on SABC 1, DJ Zinhle said she was nervous to see how fans would react to the show.
"I am excited but I am also very nervous because this deals with real issues and I hope that we can genuinely change people's lives with the show," she said.
But her fears were short lived as fans flooded social media with comments and memes giving the reality show their stamp of approval.
OK this is amazing.— Njabulo Kubheka 11K (@Njabulokubheka8) November 8, 2017
DJ Zinhle for President #ItTakesAVillage pic.twitter.com/QXqijx1DR6
#ItTakesAVillage .....Wooow👏👏👏👏what and inspiring story, you such a phenominal woman, May God grant u& bless u abundantly *👌❤💓💞 pic.twitter.com/zlThbMfAU8— pooshy (@poshtasty) November 8, 2017
This #ItTakesAVillage show is more authentic unlike these local reality shows on vuzu amp that are just so rehearsed with no heart. Don’t want to mention names but the know who they are.🤨— shO👍🏾✨ (@SLAMBAM99) November 8, 2017
#ItTakesAVillage guys let appreciate @DJZinhle these girls have been through a lot I'll keep watching your show. 💕 pic.twitter.com/eCtNiReKCN— Zulu princess👸👸 (@ayanda_bianca6) November 8, 2017
The last time I watched a show like this was with zola7.. Thank u mommy @DJZinhle #ItTakesAVillage...wow!!— 🎓🌼Dineo (@Dinny_hopeful) November 8, 2017
watching #ItTakesAVillage you're doing amazing mami 💕👑 @DJZinhle pic.twitter.com/9g93xAOtEz— Gugu 💋 (@gugu__mathebula) November 8, 2017
Zinhle mlhe inside & out!— Nov 30th 🎈 (@SimZah_NuNa) November 8, 2017
This show just took the love I have for her to another level 🙌😍 #ItTakesAVillage
#ItTakesAVillage Let's go 💃💃💃💃@Djzinhle doing the things pic.twitter.com/VIJnSB76cK— SementhleeW💕 (@SementhleeW) November 8, 2017
One needs to watch @DJZinhle 's show #ItTakesAVillage on @Official_SABC1 ..so different from these reality shows pic.twitter.com/zpwuU1isAU— Someleze (@SomieVili) November 8, 2017
#ItTakesAVillage wow haven't seen something so real n human since Zola 7 that involves a celebrity— L Mthembu (@MthembuMrs) November 8, 2017
