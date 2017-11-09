IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show

DJ Zinhle's reality show It Takes a Village debuted on Wednesday evening to applause from fans who hailed it the greatest show since musician Bonginkosi “Zola” Dlamini's Zola 7.

The show focuses on DJ Zinhle and her team’s attempts to help women with social issues, such as unemployment, alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy and crime.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of its premiere on SABC 1, DJ Zinhle said she was nervous to see how fans would react to the show.

"I am excited but I am also very nervous because this deals with real issues and I hope that we can genuinely change people's lives with the show," she said.

But her fears were short lived as fans flooded social media with comments and memes giving the reality show their stamp of approval.