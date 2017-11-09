Papa Penny meeting polygamist Musa is the BEST thing on TV

Papa Penny Penny had fans in stitches this week when he visited Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa Mseleku to talk about polygamy.

Musa and his four wives rose to fame earlier this year with their hit reality show and welcomed Papa Penny into their home to talk about their polygamous lifestyle.

Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious conversation between the stars, especially when Penny's enquired about Musa's love timetable. Papa Penny also "named" Musa's wives Monday to Thursday.

The musician hilariously offered words of wisdom based on the experiences of his own father, who had 27 wives.

And, as usual, the memes were lit!