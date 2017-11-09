Papa Penny meeting polygamist Musa is the BEST thing on TV
Papa Penny Penny had fans in stitches this week when he visited Uthando Nes’thembu's Musa Mseleku to talk about polygamy.
Musa and his four wives rose to fame earlier this year with their hit reality show and welcomed Papa Penny into their home to talk about their polygamous lifestyle.
Fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious conversation between the stars, especially when Penny's enquired about Musa's love timetable. Papa Penny also "named" Musa's wives Monday to Thursday.
The musician hilariously offered words of wisdom based on the experiences of his own father, who had 27 wives.
And, as usual, the memes were lit!
#PapaPennyAhee meets #Uthandonesthembu is the best thing to happen on Mzansi Magic! I can't stop laughing 🤣🔥🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/es7WMa9su6— A Y A N D A 💋 (@AyandaOnline) November 8, 2017
What did we do to deserve #PapaPennyAhee the man renamed Mseleku's wives to days pic.twitter.com/GfNlaCpnGX— Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) November 8, 2017
Papa Penny thought he was a slay king until he met Mseleku 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 the guy is defeated #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/I1kF2V1jEX— Ndabezitha (@Nocksolo) November 8, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee Monday to Thursday 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8dEZ29QFkF— King_Ree👑 (@KokolaneLegodi) November 8, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee When Mseleku opening vacancies for Friday, Saturday and Sunday?🙈🙈🙈— MsThando To You (@Pumpkin___M) November 8, 2017
Asking for a friend🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/TbOrQalXnB
Reality TV show at it's best so interesting seeing #PapaPennyAhee and #Uthandonesthembu Mseleku families together 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Z7nmIQ91vr— Vodloza Maqhoba (@Vodloza6) November 8, 2017
That look you give your husband when he says he want to visit the Mseleku eThekwini #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/gceXALmhQS— Smarties (@simplyshazy22) November 8, 2017
PapaPenny arriving at the Mseleku's like! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/qnosRJKUpz— Real TK (@ErickThemba) November 8, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee Papa Penny asking if Mseleku has a time table and if he has a leave 😂😂😂 hebaba! Baba Nomi though pic.twitter.com/uv7H2bqpYC— i am iona 🌸💕 (@iona13044045) November 8, 2017
Hay, everything was #Fresh when Papa Penny visited the Mseleku family. From food, to Musa, to his wifes..eyy #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/5cgxF0V1fx— The Incredible* (@athi_dashboard) November 8, 2017
Baba Mseleku: I hear you have 18 kids.— Lopi (@malopzann) November 6, 2017
Papa Penny: I found the 19th one yesterday. 😂😂😂#PapaPennyAhee #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/uQcrzfxDbp
The fav will be visiting my other fav's, abakwa Mseleku #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/kNyHj8Qk6h— Sinethemba (@jstSne) October 11, 2017
