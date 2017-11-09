Mpho Maboi warns DM pests to stop sending nudes

TV Sports personality Mpho Maboi has issued a fierce warning to people who keep sliding into her direct messages to send her nudes, telling them that if they do not stop she will expose them.

Mpho took to social media this week to send a public service announcement to all her male followers.

"Here’s a word of advice to the men who think I just have to see their privates in DMs... Not only will I block you, but I will post your picture on my timeline with your handle!" she wrote.

She asked them to respect her and to keep their manhood to themselves.

"Continue! I don’t know you like that, nor do I wish to. Let’s respect one another! Keep your penis to yourself. Thank you very much," she added.

Mpho's comment comes just hours after actress Mona Monyane issued a similar warning in an Instagram video to fans.

"Put away your private parts. That is what you need to call it from now on. A part that is meant to stay private," Mona told people who sent her nudes.