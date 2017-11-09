Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die

Veteran musician Robbie Malinga says he was scared of dying and leaving his young wife a widow, after falling seriously ill earlier this year.

Speaking to Sowetan this week, Robbie said that his failing health left him concerned about his family's future.

"I was scared for my kids, man. My kids are so spoilt; I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well, she's still young to have her husband die...my fans. It was scary but I am a strong person, I am a believer," he said.

He said he was scared when doctors evaluated him and used terms like "let's buy time".

Robbie was later admitted to hospital in June for a month, after being diagnosed with anaemia.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Robbie's record label and management Universal Music said the star had been booked in for an iron deficiency and was being treated.

"He has been travelling across the country for months without rest. He needs to take a break and look after himself. He is under strain but still works day in and day out. We discovered that he booked one of our studios for the next two weeks but we are cancelling those bookings and he will rest," Dharam Sewraj said.

Robbie's health continued to be the subject of rumours for several months after the hospitalisation, leading to the star having to reassure fans that he was fine.

“I’m not sick. Let people talk‚ but I know that I’m fine‚” he said.