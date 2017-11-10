Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng gets a new set of wheels

947 radio presenter Karabo Ntshweng has spoilt herself with a new ride, a BMW 1 series worth nearly half a million rand.

The former YOtv presenter took to Instagram on Friday to show off her new set of wheels.

According to BMW South Africa, the 1 series ranges from R410,000 to R540,000.

The purchase comes just over a year after the star bought herself a Mini Cooper for her 25th birthday.