IN MEMES: Twitter is happy Ntate Ranaka finally got his teeth
Even though The Ranakas always serve drama on their reality show, Twitter only has eyes for Ntate Ranaka, who finally received his set of false teeth which left them happy for him.
In the midst of all the tension and the fights, particularly between the Ranaka siblings, Twitter chose to celebrate Dineo's father getting his new set of teeth.
However, Mpumi's parenting skills also got people talking as they saw her give her daughter "the talk".
Ntate Ranaka has proudly appeared several times before on the show without teeth. The viewers are fond of the old man and said although he looks fine without teeth, they were not a bad addition.
Some tweeps even said the teeth made him look like "Mr Steal Your Grandma" and had the memes to match:
#TheRanakas Ntate Ranaka with the Smile... looking— Swixzii (@AthiBakana21) November 9, 2017
Like Mr Steal Your Gran'. BA FE CHANCE nyana pic.twitter.com/XkkKAKSLii
3in 1bantu I'm still confused yini help #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/t8iSmzl1xV— 100% Crazy (@pnnomzaza78) November 9, 2017
#TheRanakas 💃💃Chesa Ntate Ranaka is getting them teeth lona😆😆Cheese papa,cheese. Mofeng meno thleng. Lol,but I'm going to miss disine tseo. pic.twitter.com/3PAaMSmoAs— Ms R_Minnie (@Retshidi) November 2, 2017
#TheRanakas ntate Ranaka Looks like a kung fu teacher pic.twitter.com/Ijw9CuLuVH— LeGeNd dub (@LegendLJ) November 9, 2017
Weitsi they gave us 7' ya meno a ntate ranaka and only 2' ya lenyalo. That aint right #TheRanakas pic.twitter.com/9oT9rEYhdb— Tee-kay (@Tumikay_) November 2, 2017
#TheRanakas Mpumi u are a celebrity now! pic.twitter.com/sqK8IlB84U— Real TK (@ErickThemba) November 9, 2017
#TheRanakas Mpumi is hilarious! Lillet for nose bleed? That's new! pic.twitter.com/T9zLQRWW8H— Real TK (@ErickThemba) November 9, 2017
I always thought Mpumi’s child is a boy 🤷🏽♀️🙊 #Ranakas pic.twitter.com/0DEPHM4owc— Pisow_Baruke (@Pisow_Baruke) November 9, 2017
Meanwhile Manaka Ranaka was slaying at the Feather awards:
#TheRanakas is this not the guy who was selling the house ko Mzingisi??😂😂😂— Inganathi Molosi 👜 (@Inganatii) November 9, 2017
uSis uyitholile iN D O D A!!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ki7uw9LmNT
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE