IN MEMES: Twitter is happy Ntate Ranaka finally got his teeth

Even though The Ranakas always serve drama on their reality show, Twitter only has eyes for Ntate Ranaka, who finally received his set of false teeth which left them happy for him.

In the midst of all the tension and the fights, particularly between the Ranaka siblings, Twitter chose to celebrate Dineo's father getting his new set of teeth.

However, Mpumi's parenting skills also got people talking as they saw her give her daughter "the talk".

Ntate Ranaka has proudly appeared several times before on the show without teeth. The viewers are fond of the old man and said although he looks fine without teeth, they were not a bad addition.

Some tweeps even said the teeth made him look like "Mr Steal Your Grandma" and had the memes to match: