Pinky Girl shares fond memories of growing up with Bonang

One would assume that being Bonang Matheba's cousin would come with an immense amount of pressure, but Pinky Girl has nothing but love, and great things to say about her sister.

The Being Bonang star said Bonang's fame doesn't faze her because they are "tied at the core" due to growing up together.

She told TshisaLIVE that she found a companion in Bonang when they were younger and have been making a lifetime of memories ever since.

"I'm the only child and that was actually the reason why Bonang and I became so close. I found a sister in her, almost like a twin. So we grew up together, I was in Pretoria and she was in Jo'burg but her father would come get us for school holidays and we would go to Mafikeng (now Mahikeng) where he was based. Those were amazing times with great memories and that's how we got close."

She said they were so close that their parents would buy them identical clothes and as they got older they used to wear each other's clothes all the time.

Tebogo Mekgwe, better known as, Pinky Girl explained that she and Bonang clicked even more as they realised how they shared the love for finer things in life.

"It's so crazy when we are together. We are happy whether in a crowd or just us. Even when we were younger man, we would wake up and bath and go to this convention center in Mafikeng where famous people like Lebo Mathosa and Thebe would come. We would go there, asking for photographs, making connections and have fun. We realised a long time back that we had a mutual love for nice things."

Pinky said she always knew that Bonang would be a mega star because of her "loud" character and her love for presenting.

Being the shy one, Tebogo said she opted for the IT industry, however now that she's made her reality TV debut gets treated like she's a celebrity.

"I'm quite reserved and a very quite person and I work with computers. Not a lot of people outside my close circle knew that I was Bonang's cousin. Even at work, I kept quiet because I value what we have, just the two of us. But since people found out through the reality show, everything has changed."

Pinky Girl aid even though some people have started treating her differently since they found out that she's related to Queen B, however she still remains the same girl she was before the fame.

"I am not a celebrity, at least not yet but I am working on it."