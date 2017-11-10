TshisaLIVE

Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu

10 November 2017 - 12:35 By Chrizelda Kekana
Skolopad posing at the 2017 Feather Awards with her co-designer Koos.
Skolopad posing at the 2017 Feather Awards with her co-designer Koos.
Image: Chrizelda Kekana

After becoming the talk of the town for her 'boerewors dress' at the Feather Awards on Thursday night, Skolopad who lost the Drama Queen of the Year award to Zodwa Wabantu said she wasn't "touched".

 

"No, no, no being nominated was enough for me. It was a big deal and achievement for me. Her (Zodwa) winning the award didn't really bother me, I know she has a big support base," she told TshisaLIVE. 

Skolopad caused a media frenzy when she upstaged everyone by showing up in a Lady Gaga inspired see-through dress where her private parts were covered by boerewors.

She said the dress was inspired by her concept to show people that she doesn't endorse beef, even though she has been actively participating in one with dancer Zodwa Wabantu. While DJ Tira performed his Malume hit, with Zodwa showing off her dance moves on stage, Skolopad opened her own "party" in the audience.

The full time nurse said it had nothing to do with "trying to take the spotlight from Zodwa" and in fact she was showing support.

"I love DJ Tira's songs so when I saw him on stage I just went crazy and started dancing in the crowd. But I started even before he called Zodwa on stage, you know I don't have beef, I was just having fun."

Even though Zodwa seemingly lambasted Skolopad during her acceptance speech, she said she understood it was just a reaction. 

"No, the thing is I was taught to always think about people's situations before I let what they do affect me. So when I heard her "address" me, I thought 'oh well it's just a reaction and she's entitled to it'. So I choose not to react, I wasn't really offended," she said.

Not one to ever let an opportunity to shine go past her, the absence of businesswoman Carol Bouwer to receive her Diva of the Year award, saw Skolopad run up the stage to accept it. This left many, including Carol's representatives confused and she explained her reasons to TshisaLIVE.

"So, Carol wasn't there and when I looked on stage it seemed she was being represented by men and so I decided to go say thank you on her behalf as well, as a woman you know? I love her so I thought why not?"

Vusi Nova: People in the industry are doing their best to keep others out

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Vusi opened up about having adopted three young boys and upcoming artists called 047, and explained that he took on ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Katlego Danke on having more kids: I’m good for now

TV actress Katlego Danke may be one of the most family-focused celebs in South Africa but she is not about to bow to pressure to add to her family ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter is happy Ntate Ranaka finally got his teeth

Even though The Ranakas always serve drama on their reality show, Twitter only has eyes for Ntate Ranaka, who finally received his set of false teeth ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

It's back! Single Galz heading back to screen after 3 year break

After a three year break, SABC 1's popular drama series Single Galz is set to return to screens, with Warren Masemola playing the role of a building ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

How Ayanda Thabethe built her style identity on low budget threads

Ayanda Thabethe couldn't always afford the designer clothes she now wears and reflected on how she managed to build her style identity on a low ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show TshisaLIVE
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X