Anele gets Ed Sheeran to dish the dirt on these 3 'secrets'

11 November 2017 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Radio personality Anele Mdoda is the plug where great interviews are concerned.
Radio personality Anele Mdoda is the plug where great interviews are concerned.
By know Mzansi knows that television and radio show presenter Anele Mdoda's got this interview thing on lock down but she recently reminded SA of her ability to get insightful information out of interviews when she spoke to international star Ed Sheeran.

The light-hearted and funny interview began with Anele having to excuse herself because she had to wee. Then as the 947 interview went into full swing Anele informed Ed that his songs have become iconic wedding tunes in SA right next to classics like All My Life by K-Ci and Jojo.

Anele and Ed moved seamlessly from one topic to the other, talking about everything and anything.

Ed even said he was planning on coming to SA next year but had to postpone after he broke his arm. However, he still has plans to visit SA, hopefully in 2019. 

As the interview proceed, Anele became our plug for a few fun facts about the Thinking Out Loud singer.

Here are the top three things, you might not know about Ed.

1. He used to be freaked out by Ed, Ed and Eddy (cartoons) but now he might go into animation and use them to accommodate his "split personalities".

2. At Ed Sheerans's wedding he'll have a Mariachi band perform All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo as his main wedding song (in case he can't play his own songs)

3. He's off Twitter because he thinks "everyone is angry there". But he still has Instagram, where he enjoys watching funny memes of cats.

You can listen to the whole interview here.

