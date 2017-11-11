I would love to be a father again, says Mpho Popps

Comedian Mpho Popps loves being a dad to his young daughter and is excited to one day have another child with his missus.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mpho said that he was planning to have three kids but was willing to wait until he had enough time to spend quality time with them.

"I would like to have another kid but right now I am at the point in my career where I am very busy and I believe the best time to have a kid is when you have the time to spend with them properly," he said

He said that he missed some precious moments with his daughter because of his busy schedule and didn't want that to happen again with his next child.

"My daughter scared me because she grew up so quickly and I realised that I had missed a number of her milestones because I was always away. At the time, I was starting company so I was always at the office. There is nothing worse than realising you missed a chunk of your child's life because you were always away," he added.

When he is at home, Mpho tries to spend as much quality time with his daughter as possible.

"It is my best gig. I enjoy being a dad more than she enjoys being a kid," he said with a laugh.