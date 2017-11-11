'Older and wiser' - Nigerian actor Jim Iyke shares his hopes for his people

Nigerian-born actor Jim Iyke has become an international superstar and while in South Africa recently, he shared a few interesting insights about himself.

Jim may have acted out some crazy characters in his lifetime but at age 41 he said he's learned a lot about himself from acting and is wiser now.

Jim told TshisaLIVE that he believes he's reached a time in his life where impacting people's lives positively has moved higher on his priority list.

"People, especially my African people deserve opportunities to broaden their horizons, to travel and to have a chance to have a different narrative of life. If I can help offer that, then I'l be fulfilling part of my life purpose and it feels like the right time."

The actor has featured in impressive productions such as The Shepherd: Border Patrol and The Family That Fights Each Other . He came to South Africa to promote the second season of his reality show, The Adventure, which he explained took a 360 turn from the first season.

In the first season, the reality show followed the wealthy actor around documenting his life. However, he decided that the second season would be used to change lives and therefore change the concept.

"This time, we will take people to exotic places, give them a fish out of water experience. Then there are challenges that will challenge you mentally, physically and physiologically. We want to help give people a chance to have a different outlook and narrative on life by taking them to different places. And, at the end the winner walks away with 20,000 US dollars that will change their lives even more."

The final 16 will travel to exotic parts of the world including Cape Town, Australia and Dubai.

He also let us into who he is:

My purpose in life is...to positively affect people and help wherever I can

My heart beats faster when … I see someone I love

I hope Nigerian will be… unified

I hope South African’s will… allow black people to find their proper purpose in life and to live it

I believe in… God absolutely

Nobody knows that I… have a black belt in martial arts

In 5 years I... hopefully will be a billionaire and have a bunch of beautiful kids. Whether they are mine or not, it doesn’t matter, I just want kids

I am constantly searching for… happiness and fulfillment

There is a life beyond acting because… I’ve been to school, more curious and establishing all I am as a human being

If I had a million rands I would… Uhm I already have that…

If I had one wish I would… create a world without hate where all people would live together in harmony

What I know now is… that life is what you create it to be