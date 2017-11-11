TshisaLIVE

SNAPS! Nadia Nakai in a bikini is everything right with the internet

11 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nadia Nakai served the heat with pics of her by the pool.
Nadia Nakai served the heat with pics of her by the pool.
Image: Via Nasdia's Instagram

You don't need to launch a national enquiry to prove that rapper Nadia Nakai is one of the hottest celebs in Mzansi, and she almost caused sun stroke again recently when she was snapped chilling in her bikini by the pool.

The Naaa Meean! hitmaker recently dyed her hair with several colour highlight, looking  like the rainbow nation, and showed off her 'do while sporting a red bikini in a series of snaps uploaded to her Instagram account.

Check them out, but be sure to wear gloves because they are HOT!

The CookOUT

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Good. Vibes with the fam! #TheCookOut

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

If you haven't gotten my new single Naaa Meean! Download link in my bio!!!!! #NaaaMeean

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Winnie Khumalo performs for Robert Mugabe, stitches and all

Musician Winnie Khumalo is still recovering from surgery to remove an abscess that developed in her buttocks, but put aside her health challenges ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'You won't be cool forever', DJ Euphonik warns upcoming celebs

DJ Euphonik is not here to be a "master of all things" or to be cool, because he understands that fame is fleeting. Euphonik, who is part of the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Relax, fam! Nasty C's pet shark is a 'fake'

Nasty C's management has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the baby shark which had the rapper's fans in a tizz this week is fake, and the star will not ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Emmy nominee Thuso Mbedu hasn't bagged a major gig since Isithunzi

Emmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu has spoken out about the realities of the acting industry and how, despite all the hype that surrounded her ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN MEMES: Here's why Twitter wants Lockdown to 'win an Oscar'

Mzansi Magic's hit prison drama Lockdown once again stole the spotlight on social media this week, with fans hailing it as worth of an Academy ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Broke’ Cassper looking to sell cars to help finance #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Here’s what fans thought of DJ Zinhle’s reality show TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga: My wife is too young to have her husband die TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad rocks boerewors dress to Feather Awards TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X