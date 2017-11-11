Vusi Nova wants to sing at your wedding...for mahala

Vusi Nova is getting ready to release the ultimate "wedding song" and wants to try it out on couples who will be tying-the-knot.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vusi explained that he wanted to go around Gauteng this weekend surprising wedding parties.

“I thought why not just go around and find weddings and sing the song, which is a wedding song anyway. Also, if it is going to make someone’s day then all the better because that is why we do music.”

Vusi said his performance fee ranges from R60,000 to R120,000 depending on what the client requires, but he wouldn't charge fans a dime.

“It’s not about money all the time. It’s actually about taking music to the people. That is why I make music.”

He said he hoped to take the idea to other provinces in the future.

When asked if he planned to get married anytime soon, Vusi said that he was still trying to find "the one".

“Before you think marriage, you must find the one. And they are hard to find,” he said.

