SNAPS: Liesl and Proverb turn London trip into a baecation

Proverb and Liesl are one of the cutest couples in Mzansi and seem to never skip an excuse to go on baecation together.

Proverb, who is a producer and presenter on Idols SA, jetted off to London this week with the reality show’s contestants and was sure to bring his missus along.

Judging by the snaps they have been sharing on social media, the couple have had loads of time to head off together and see the sites of the city.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Proverb couldn't help but gush over Liesl.

"She is an inspiration to me and we keep each other motivated. We connect on that level and many others. She is an angel," he said.

Check out what the couple got up to on their London trip.