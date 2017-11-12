TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mona Monyane puts haters in their place with brutal clapback

12 November 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Mona Monyane has some words for the haters
Actress Mona Monyane has never been one to hold her tongue when challenges and the Kalushi star certainly let her haters have it when she took to Instagram this week to get somethings off her chest.

In a series of video, the star said that she was tired of people getting touched by her tweets and coming for her.

“I am a mother. I don’t have time to fight with grown people on Twitter. When someone tweets something, why do you feel the need to take that tweet and make it insult you? Did I tag you? Do I even know you? Do I know where I came from? (You’re) out here asking did I buy your TV? Did you buy my data? Did you buy my phone?” she asked.

She also rebuked people who sent nudies in the DMs.

The videos come just four months after she used the platform to slam trolls who criticised her for being pregnant so soon after giving birth to her first child late last year. She responded to the hate by telling people it was her body and she could do whatever she liked with it.

