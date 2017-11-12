TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Penny Penny daughter steals the show at Hugh Masekela concert

12 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nomi stole the show with her dance moves.
Nomi stole the show with her dance moves.
Image: Via Penny Penny's Instagram

Veteran musician Penny Penny took to the stage at the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival recently expecting to wow the crowd, but found it was his daughter Nomi that really stole the show.

Nomi had fans in a frenzy when she bust a move or two on stage.

A video of her dancing was uploaded by Penny Penny after the show and showed the girl dancing to loud applause and cheers.

What do you think of her skills?

