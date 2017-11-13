TshisaLIVE

Former 101 member Presss on shrugging the Pop Stars tag

13 November 2017 - 15:07 By TshisaLIVE
Former member of Pop Star group 101 Presss is back with a new album called Evolution Of Love.
Image: Via Instagram

Presss, who burst onto the entertainment scene through Coca Cola Popstars a decade ago has revealed that the past ten years have not been easy, because he's gone through a divorce and dealt with grief. 

Speaking on The Drive with Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu, Press explained that he was often absent from the industry because of his personal struggles.  

"You should know, that when I am gone (scarce) I am going through stuff. I go into this little shell of mine where nobody sees me. I just recently went through a divorce as well."

The singer said his latest offering, Evolution Of Love, gives fans a glimpse into his life, his struggles but overall expresses love.

Press said that his devotion to his work and this album in particular has seen him struggle to find time to deal with all the loss he's experienced in his life.

"I've been through a lot. The loss  of my parents, my dad in 2000 and my mum in 2006 but my mum passed away with my younger sister."

"It's hard, I don't think I've had time to actually grieve for my family with everything else that I am doing. It's a lot of work trying to be a legendary musician in SA. So at times I just find myself crying because I really haven't grieved."

Presss said like every musician "made" by a singing competition he's still trying to shrug off the Pop Stars tag.

"I won the competition, you know made it to the top five (the group 101) but it has always been part of a passage of where I am going. It's been very difficult to strip myself of this Popstars tag, because even today people still say "Presss of Pop Stars".

