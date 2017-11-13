'It was a celebration of bedroom testimonies'- Pastor Mboro on sex therapy service

It was then that Mboro decided that he needed to help more couples, who were facing sexual challenges in their marriages.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, Mboro said the service was such a success he plans to hold more services this weekend.

"Yesterday's service was amazing, it was a celebration of bedroom testimonies and more healings," he said,

Mboro said that two couples who were having problems with being intimate testified at the service about the changes they have experienced.

"I prayed for a certain couple on Saturday preparing for Sunday's service and on the day they went onto stage to testify, because the wife no longer had sexual feelings for her husband and they testified about the changes in their marriage since I have been praying for them," he said.

Mboro said the husband testified that his wife was now energetic in bed, while the wife said that if it wasn't for Mboro she would have divorced her husband.

He said he also prayed for a couple who did not have sex for over one year because the man had erectile problems.

"For the first time after a long time without having sex, the husband got an erection and they shared a bed together and made love."

Mboro said couples should talk openly to each other about sex and declare their love for each other. The pastor said because of the positive response he's received from people he'd decided to extend the service to this coming Friday and Sunday.

"I'm getting floods of calls and numbers of people who are coming, very successful people that you will never think have a problem. I've never had any publicity that gave me such a positive response like this," Mboro said.