Khanyi Mbau to star in Leon Schuster rhino poaching film

13 November 2017 - 14:11 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau will be starring in a Leon Schuster film set for release next year.
Khanyi Mbau will be starring in a Leon Schuster film set for release next year.
Image: Via Instagram

Khanyi Mbau is set to add to her acting resume with a role on an upcoming film from Leon Schuster centered around the scourge of rhino poaching in South Africa.

The film, entitled Frank and Fearless, is set for release late next year and stars the likes of Kenneth Nkosi, Khanyi Mbau and Leon Schuster. It is directed by veteran filmmaker Gray Hofmeyr.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the film's producer Menzi Thabede said they hoped the film would educate audiences and encourage them to join the fight against rhino poaching, using Leon Schuster's trademark brand of comedy.

"It is a Leon Schuster film but its different to what he has done before. We are kind of taking it back to the days of storytelling. We believe there is a message we need to share about rhino poaching, which we will be able to tell using this film," Menzi said.

He said producers had decided to invite Khanyi to audition for the role of a game ranger on the film after seeing her performances in several other films and TV projects.

"Khanyi is an incredible actress and a proper fit for the role. As we considered the different people we could cast, we kept coming back to her name."

Khanyi, who has starred in films such as Hear Me Move and Happiness Is a Four-letter Word, told TshisaLIVE that she was honoured to work with the likes of Kenneth Nkosi and Leon Schuster.

"I think it is a sign that my acting has really grown and my brand has expanded. This is a big deal for me and I am grateful to be a part of it," she added.

She said that her role was different to what she has played before and required her to rehearse for hours on end.

"Gray required us all to rehearse a lot to build chemistry so we spent a lot of time together building our characters," she said.

Frank and Fearless is expected to hit cinemas in November 2018. 

