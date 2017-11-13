Vuyo Ngcukana: Sexually fluid Schumacher has taught me a lot

The Queen's Schumacher has helped spark conversation around sexual fluidity when the character, portrayed by actor Vuyo Ngcukana, moved between dating women and men, which Vuyo is glad to be a part of.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the Feather Awards lastThursday, Vuyo explained the importance of igniting conversations around sexual orientations and how he hopes people learn to see people beyond their sexuality.

"Look I have been portraying a sexually fluid character, that is the first thing people need to realise. Schumacher is not necessarily gay, he's sexually fluid. However, that can't be how we identify him. When we start looking at people beyond their sexuality or sexual orientation, then we begin to see people."

Vuyo, who has featured on Generations, Ayeye and Rhythm City before, said that playing Schumacher contributed largely towards his growth as an actor and as a person.

"I learnt a lot that I otherwise wouldn't have had a chance to. I gained a lot of skills, made contacts and knowledge because at the end of the day we are all part of a functioning community, working together to build the kind of nation we desire. So being Schumacher has opened that door for me to learn."

The actor explained that the role did not come without it disadvantages. He said he often gets "hit on" and someone attempted to "grab his butt" at the 2017 Feather Awards.

"I've had advances made, someone grabbed my bum and another guy rubbed my chest. Look, some of the things are a bit too invasive but generally it's just friendly people coming to you in an open space and sparking conversation which I don't mind at all."

Vuyo added that he's proud of the progress that communities are having in terms of tolerance and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

He said it's a message he's proud to be a part of, to say that we are all people and should be treated the same despite sexual orientation.