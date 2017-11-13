WATCH: Babes and Ntando strip down in new music video
13 November 2017 - 14:27
Babes Wodumo and Ntando Dumo have been teasing us about their musical collaboration for a while now. How?
Well, with pictures of themselves in their underwear of course.
Now, we finally get to hear the full track for their song, Jiva Phez'kombhede.
And it's filled with the gals in their underwear. On a bed. Jumping around.
#Winning
