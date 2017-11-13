WATCH: Who's your money on? Fans divided as Idols SA heads for finale
As the latest season of popular TV music reality show Idols SA draws to an end, fans of the show have taken to social media to debate why their favourite should win.
This year will see 17-year-old Paxton Fielies go up against Mthokozisi Ndaba for the title.
Both contestants were fan favourites throughout the season and once again split Twitter on Sunday after a series of show-stopping performances.
Fans of Mthokozisi streamed onto social media to predict he would win the season with his performances. Some even suggested that hit producer Robbie Malinga was waiting in the wings to snap up the Durban-born star.
#IdolsSA can Mthokosizi take the title already 😩😩😍😍👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ujXQ50YfDq— Rosemary Mokoena (@Rosey_dee04) November 12, 2017
Robbie Malinga waiting for Mthokozisi like.... #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/S5ScRWM1ye— Cheryl Maseko (@Cheryl_Zingga) November 12, 2017
#IdolsSA i love mthokozisi's song... It has tht ringo madlingozi kinda vibe pic.twitter.com/Nzwj5bJTdr— Miss Myende (@portia_myende) November 12, 2017
Paxton is such a great singer but unfortunently this isnt America , Mthokozisi brining the stages down with some African flavor🔥🔥🔥 #IdolsSA— Promiise Mjikeliiso (@Pronoxiie) November 13, 2017
Siyabonga bhudi wethu 💖🍁👼 pic.twitter.com/GafcQMJW8J
Paxton's fans were just as passionate and said she would walk away victorious.
@PaxtonFieliesSA will win for sure😁#idolssa #IdolsPaxton #Paxton pic.twitter.com/AaT2Pt320u— Rory Fields (@RoryLFields1245) November 13, 2017
If Paxton wins this thing, this guy deserves the Ford focus. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/kwbyRbllCY— Nhlakanipho (@Nipho_M) November 13, 2017
Paxton looking at Mthokozisi thinking "you might've won the battle today but next week I'll win the war" 😂 #IdolsSA #IdolsPaxton #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/npx8aayzYh— The Barron (@BarronHufkie) November 12, 2017
#IdolsSA Paxton is amazing man people yaz , hai tsek I dont care what people say pic.twitter.com/OqzEecPG7k— BET PAKKIES (@bet_teekay) November 12, 2017
Paxton makes every single song she does look so easy and effortless but just we try it... Yuuuh flames #IdolsSA @Paxton_SA pic.twitter.com/r4iHljWTYi— Nay🇿🇦 (@AnnDee_Truth) November 12, 2017
