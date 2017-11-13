TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Who's your money on? Fans divided as Idols SA heads for finale

13 November 2017 - 09:31 By TshisaLIVE
Paxton and Mthokozisi go head-to-head for the Idols SA title on Sunday.
Image: Mzansi Magic

As the latest season of popular TV music reality show Idols SA draws to an end, fans of the show have taken to social media to debate why their favourite should win.

This year will see 17-year-old Paxton Fielies go up against Mthokozisi Ndaba for the title. 

Both contestants were fan favourites throughout the season and once again split Twitter on Sunday after a series of show-stopping performances.

Fans of Mthokozisi streamed onto social media to predict he would win the season with his performances. Some even suggested that hit producer Robbie Malinga was waiting in the wings to snap up the Durban-born star.

Paxton's fans were just as passionate and said she would walk away victorious. 

