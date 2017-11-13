TshisaLIVE

Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride

13 November 2017 - 10:12 By TshisaLIVE
Our Perfect Wedding's Lindiwe and Nceba have been through the most but finally got hitched.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Twitter

Another episode of Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter feeling like brides, who featured on the show were "settling" for less than they deserve by marrying men who had a record of cheating.

On Sunday night's episode of the show it was revealed that the groom had a history of cheating and fathered five children with other women. 

Lindiwe and Nceba met back in 2002, while she was walking home from the shops and met a taxi driver who showed interest in her. Their journey was filled with ups and downs mostly  caused by Nceba's infidelity.

Twitter was definitely not impressed and questioned why the bride still agreed to marry the guy. Twitter expressed their confusion in memes:

