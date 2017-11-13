Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride
Another episode of Our Perfect Wedding left Twitter feeling like brides, who featured on the show were "settling" for less than they deserve by marrying men who had a record of cheating.
On Sunday night's episode of the show it was revealed that the groom had a history of cheating and fathered five children with other women.
Lindiwe and Nceba met back in 2002, while she was walking home from the shops and met a taxi driver who showed interest in her. Their journey was filled with ups and downs mostly caused by Nceba's infidelity.
Twitter was definitely not impressed and questioned why the bride still agreed to marry the guy. Twitter expressed their confusion in memes:
He is serial cheater with 6 kids outside their marriage and the bride is smiling because of a ring😩😩#OurPerfectWedding #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/4qQOwVjEHY— Tumie (@Nandyie_SA) November 12, 2017
Groom's mum doesn't like bride.— Lerato (@Lerato_Maledi) November 12, 2017
Man has 4 kids before her.
Gets her pregnant.
Leaves her and cheats with other women.
Gets 2 more kids with the sidechicks
I'm emotionally drained. I feel a migraine already #OurPerfectWedding #Opw pic.twitter.com/5QxpeXqHcY
#OurPerfectWedding someone who cheats on you does not love you! Worse without a condom. That person does not care about your well-being!!! And you go ahead and marry the person... This is beyond stupid! pic.twitter.com/PTBRQnoh9R— NTHESH (@NTESH93) November 12, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding there's a story behind those dresses once a cheater always a cheater a leopard never changes it's spots pic.twitter.com/w9my5qpYPf— Mlungisi (@MMlungisimm) November 12, 2017
Some women need to understand that him putting a ring on your finger doesn't mean he will treat you better. How he treats you when you are dating is how he will treat you in marriage.If you're okay with it while dating he will expect you to be okay in marriage #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/9K555mprzY— Zamore (@JustZamore) November 12, 2017
For the 1st time in OPW history ..I am SPEECHLESS!!! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/VVnaA7l4cO— Ma_Motaung🌹🌻🐞 (@Mathabo__M) November 13, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding #OPw#OPWMzansi— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) November 12, 2017
Today's episode should be termed 'Against all Odds' ' pic.twitter.com/VtEaFlOnQv
#OurPerfectWedding hyena after hyena. Is it a requirement that the groom must be a serial cheater before they can be on the show? pic.twitter.com/KTiOtDvcLW— Lebo_woke (@lebo_wokeAF) November 12, 2017
WHEN WILL WE AS WOMEN SEE THAT WE ARE THE ONES ENABLING MEN TO CHEAT❗❗❗❗ WHEN⁉#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/tiQDuysnI3— Shibe Mashao (@She_bearr) November 13, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE