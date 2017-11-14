Bonnie Mbuli debates Zodwa Wabantu's display of nudity
Bonnie Mbuli who prides herself in being a feminist has shared that she was left shook by Zodwa Wabantu's lack of underwear, which recently led to pictures of her private parts going viral.
The TV personality said she wanted to hear other views on the topic because she was conflicted over it.
In the picture which was taken at the red carpet of the Feathers Awards, Zodwa wore a see-through emerald-green dress that had a thigh high slit without any underwear.
Some pictures that were taken on the red carpet exposed her vagina as her dress often flew up.
Okay neh?im a raging hot headed feminist,but that pic of Zodwa flashing her goods has me shook,SHOOKETH am I!Im open to considering all perspectives tho,Khulumani bafazi,let’s reason together.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) November 13, 2017
Even though the presenter said she was open to all other views, the tweet attracted a lot of different views from both women and men who debated if Bonnie's views infringed on Zodwa's freedom of expression as a woman.
Bonnie went on to defend her statement, saying that her point was mainly based on how she feels "self regulation" within feminism is necessary.
Even as we navigate and push at the boundaries of our emancipation,self regulation is necessary.Its also a case of do I want my son & his friends to be able to google pictures of me like that ?coz I’m mean... come on!!— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) November 13, 2017
"I'm a feminist but a woman choosing to do what she wants with her body has me shook. SHOOKETH i am! Come through ladies, let's talk about another woman's body and what she chose to do with it. Let's reason."— not wife material (@NShadung) November 13, 2017
I hope this gives you perspective ❤ https://t.co/9trUaQJUD3
You’re being petty and going for the lowest hanging fruit,anyone who paraded their private parts on red carpet would have me shook,I’m talking abt tempering our freedom with responsibility. https://t.co/0ktUdu8Y9a— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) November 13, 2017
Despite the ongoing debate that gained over 116 comments, Bonnie stood her ground saying the picture was up for public opinion because Zodwa put herself out there.
With that said, she agreed that whilst she was left shook by the photos, Zodwa has every right do what makes her happy.
If people have the freedom to parade the goods on red carpets,then others have the freedom to discuss it,as long as it’s respectful,she’s not doing it so that people don’t discuss it.— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) November 13, 2017
It's ok to be shook.— Lyricnotic (@Lyricnotic) November 13, 2017
It's ok to say "it could never be me" as long as at the end of the day you allow her her right to be, the same way as you and I have our own right to be. https://t.co/lBs9Ta7Wiw
