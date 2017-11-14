Bonnie Mbuli debates Zodwa Wabantu's display of nudity

Bonnie Mbuli who prides herself in being a feminist has shared that she was left shook by Zodwa Wabantu's lack of underwear, which recently led to pictures of her private parts going viral.

The TV personality said she wanted to hear other views on the topic because she was conflicted over it.

In the picture which was taken at the red carpet of the Feathers Awards, Zodwa wore a see-through emerald-green dress that had a thigh high slit without any underwear.

Some pictures that were taken on the red carpet exposed her vagina as her dress often flew up.