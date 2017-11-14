IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots

Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown is no doubt one of the meanest shows on TV and the show once again had fans shook on Monday when one of its character Beauty brutally attacked an inmate.

Beauty, played by former Generations actress Slindile Nodangala, is a prison official on the show and had fans gasping for breath when she slammed Palesa, played by Nomzamo Mbatha, against a bar, breaking her hands.

Fans of the show who were glued to their screens for the episode, flooded social media with memes and messages sharing their shock at the drama unfolding on screen.