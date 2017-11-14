IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots
Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown is no doubt one of the meanest shows on TV and the show once again had fans shook on Monday when one of its character Beauty brutally attacked an inmate.
Beauty, played by former Generations actress Slindile Nodangala, is a prison official on the show and had fans gasping for breath when she slammed Palesa, played by Nomzamo Mbatha, against a bar, breaking her hands.
Fans of the show who were glued to their screens for the episode, flooded social media with memes and messages sharing their shock at the drama unfolding on screen.
When uBeauty broke Mbalis hands #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/B52E21Uyp9— Call Tyrone (@tembeeseelay) November 14, 2017
Oh My...what Mam' Beauty just did is really horrific #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/WdUTjikOuF— Mish Mash (@Nonny_Mlangeni) November 13, 2017
#LockdownS2 when beauty snapped Palesa's arms pic.twitter.com/EDAjMKG60y— 🅿ale 💝💝 (@palc101) November 13, 2017
Mam beauty is evil bathong 🙅💔 #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/Mwx5y3Ge4E— vusumzi (@vusumzi_t) November 13, 2017
That "krrrrrr" sound When Beauty Broke Mbali 's Hands...... #lockdowns2 pic.twitter.com/n8lt6P9rqi— Rex The Gemini (@O_RexBryant) November 13, 2017
#LockdownS2— im dumb and stupid (@BiophoniK) November 13, 2017
i felt her pain when they broke her arms
tjeeeeerrrrrr pic.twitter.com/gwTZ6UUDoK
#LockdownS2 we can only hope Beauty will get what's coming to her through the people she owes money to pic.twitter.com/nSNp0h05dI— Lady_bug🐞 (@NandeBishoti) November 13, 2017
