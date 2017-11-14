TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots

14 November 2017 - 11:19 By TshisaLIVE
Slindile Nodangala plays the role of Beauty on the hit drama series Lockdown.
Slindile Nodangala plays the role of Beauty on the hit drama series Lockdown.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/ Supplied

Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown is no doubt one of the meanest shows on TV and the show once again had fans shook on Monday when one of its character Beauty brutally attacked an inmate.

Beauty, played by former Generations actress Slindile Nodangala, is a prison official on the show and had fans gasping for breath when she slammed Palesa, played by Nomzamo Mbatha, against a bar, breaking her hands.

Fans of the show who were glued to their screens for the episode, flooded social media with memes and messages sharing their shock at the drama unfolding on screen.

Mamello actor Luzuko: I didn't want to be a pamphlet boy forever

Standing at robots in Johannesburg to give out promo flyers could have discouraged actor Luzuko Nteleko to not follow his dream, instead he used the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Oskido pledges to spend R50k on tickets for #FillUpFNBStadium

Oskido has put money where is mouth is, pledging to spend R50,000 on tickets for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium attempt.  The move comes after ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'It was a celebration of bedroom testimonies'- Pastor Mboro on sex therapy service

Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng has described his "Bedroom Sunday" service where he prayed for sex-starved couples, and visited their homes to ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash

It's no secret that AKA and Bonang are Mzansi's power couple. Along with that title comes a whole lot of serious dough. Over the past few years ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH: Babes and Ntando strip down in new music video

Babes Wodumo and Ntando Dumo have been teasing us about their musical collaboration for a while now. How? Well, with pictures of themselves in their ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

I'm serious about performing at #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA

Despite causing a frenzy with claims he wanted R1-million to perform alongside his rival, AKA has told TshisaLIVE that he is serious about performing ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Penny Penny daughter steals the show at Hugh Masekela concert TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! So 17-year-old Cassper Nyovest tried to hit on Nina Hastie TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE
  4. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  5. Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
X