Innocent Sadiki bags new role in upcoming flick

14 November 2017 - 11:33 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Innocent Sadiki is excited that the country will see her in a film.
After bagging her breakthrough role on Skeem Saam, Innocent Sadiki is excited to show off more of her acting talent in an upcoming film, called Thembi.

"I shot this movie two years ago and it's been such a long wait that I was beginning to lose hope but I got the call yesterday that the wait is over. And, man I am so excited that people are going to see my range as an actor," she told TshisaLIVE. 

Innocent revealed that she found out about the movie by coincident because she had been auditioning for a presenting job but was spotted by the executive producer. After her audition, she was told later that she was being considered for the lead role.

"This will be my first official film and first lead. It's amazing in that when I found out by accident. The role that I eventually got was someone else's originally but when I was called I rehearsed as the lead and its been such a long journey. I play Thembi, who has a  mental illness and it was very challenging," she said. 

The feature film focuses on the life of a woman called Thembi, who is suffering from a mental illness that sees her "existing" in two different worlds and time zones.

She struggles throughout the film with distinguishing reality from illusions and has to navigate life in two separate world.

The film is local and has scenes that were shot at places like Constitutional Hill.

"I feel so proud of my work and I've done so many things that never made it to see the light of day so I'm so grateful that people will my work. It's an authentic story that I get to be a part of telling and I hope it also opens more doors for me."

The film will premiere on November 27.  

