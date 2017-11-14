Innocent Sadiki bags new role in upcoming flick

Innocent revealed that she found out about the movie by coincident because she had been auditioning for a presenting job but was spotted by the executive producer. After her audition, she was told later that she was being considered for the lead role.

"This will be my first official film and first lead. It's amazing in that when I found out by accident. The role that I eventually got was someone else's originally but when I was called I rehearsed as the lead and its been such a long journey. I play Thembi, who has a mental illness and it was very challenging," she said.

The feature film focuses on the life of a woman called Thembi, who is suffering from a mental illness that sees her "existing" in two different worlds and time zones.

She struggles throughout the film with distinguishing reality from illusions and has to navigate life in two separate world.

The film is local and has scenes that were shot at places like Constitutional Hill.

"I feel so proud of my work and I've done so many things that never made it to see the light of day so I'm so grateful that people will my work. It's an authentic story that I get to be a part of telling and I hope it also opens more doors for me."

The film will premiere on November 27.