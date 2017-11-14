My tweets actually helped promote #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA

TshisaLIVE

Rapper AKA believes he actually helped spread the call to #FillUpFNBStadium with his tweets.
Image: Via AKA Instagram/Blaq Smith

Rapper AKA may have caused a frenzy when he took to Twitter over the weekend to suggest that he wanted to help Cassper Nyovest fill up FNB Stadium, but the rapper claimed it was just his way of spreading "positivity".

In a video posted to Twitter this week, East Coast Radio's Bongani Mtolo suggested that AKA was attempting to ride Cassper's wave by offering to help his rival.

"All of a sudden AKA wants to join and wants them to partner up and do it half-half. No guy. They were beefing, they must carry on beefing. What we are focusing on right now is filling FNB Stadium and that is all that needs to be there. AKA must just sit down and stop trying to get in this guy's shine," Bongani said. 

AKA took to Twitter to slam Bongani and claimed that his offer had "actually helped promote" Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium. 

"This type of divisive thinking is so unfortunate. Personally, I think my tweets actually helped promote the event. Spread positivity. Not this," he tweeted.

AKA told TshisaLIVE that he had no ulterior motives in offering to help Cassper.

He said he was serious about his offer and would definitely perform at Cassper's show if he was approached.

"We haven't spoken yet and I doubt he (Cassper) will approach me to be part of the show but I am serious about performing," AKA said.

