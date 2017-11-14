My tweets actually helped promote #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA

Rapper AKA may have caused a frenzy when he took to Twitter over the weekend to suggest that he wanted to help Cassper Nyovest fill up FNB Stadium, but the rapper claimed it was just his way of spreading "positivity".

In a video posted to Twitter this week, East Coast Radio's Bongani Mtolo suggested that AKA was attempting to ride Cassper's wave by offering to help his rival.

"All of a sudden AKA wants to join and wants them to partner up and do it half-half. No guy. They were beefing, they must carry on beefing. What we are focusing on right now is filling FNB Stadium and that is all that needs to be there. AKA must just sit down and stop trying to get in this guy's shine," Bongani said.