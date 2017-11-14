TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai opens up about alleged rape ordeal in new song

14 November 2017 - 13:13 By TshisaLIVE
Ntsiki Mazwai has opened up about the emotions she felt after her alleged rape ordeal.
Image: Via Ntsiki Mazwai's Instagram

A month after taking to social media to reveal that she was allegedly raped by a well-known musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has released a song about her alleged ordeal.

The star released the song, entitled Done to Me, to music sharing site Data File Host and made it available to fans for free on the platform.

In the song, Ntsiki addresses her alleged abuser and opens up about the emotion she felt following the apparent incident.

"You have taken the very best parts of me and I don't know if I can forgive me. But I am taking it back," she said on one verse.

Ntsiki went on to claim that she was an "emotional wreckage" that was left angry and bitter following the alleged incident.

"I am an emotional wreckage and the accident scene keeps playing repeatedly in my mind. My heart wants to cry but I am bitter. I don't want to give you anymore power," she said.

In a social media post about the song, Ntsiki claimed that after years of carrying these emotions, she finally decided to open up and allow herself to acknowledge the pain she was feeling.

"I finally acknowledged the tremendous amount of pain I have been carrying. I had a spill over. I wept... My only prayer is that Done To Me helps me and other victims purge the pain. I can't write a happy song when I know I'm shattered inside. I wept from the pain till I wept from the joy of releasing it," she wrote.

