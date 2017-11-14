Ntsiki Mazwai opens up about alleged rape ordeal in new song

In the song, Ntsiki addresses her alleged abuser and opens up about the emotion she felt following the apparent incident.

"You have taken the very best parts of me and I don't know if I can forgive me. But I am taking it back," she said on one verse.

Ntsiki went on to claim that she was an "emotional wreckage" that was left angry and bitter following the alleged incident.

"I am an emotional wreckage and the accident scene keeps playing repeatedly in my mind. My heart wants to cry but I am bitter. I don't want to give you anymore power," she said.

In a social media post about the song, Ntsiki claimed that after years of carrying these emotions, she finally decided to open up and allow herself to acknowledge the pain she was feeling.

"I finally acknowledged the tremendous amount of pain I have been carrying. I had a spill over. I wept... My only prayer is that Done To Me helps me and other victims purge the pain. I can't write a happy song when I know I'm shattered inside. I wept from the pain till I wept from the joy of releasing it," she wrote.