Oskido pledges to spend R50k on tickets for #FillUpFNBStadium
14 November 2017 - 06:26
Oskido has put money where is mouth is, pledging to spend R50,000 on tickets for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium attempt.
The move comes after more and more celebrities rally to support Cassper's attempt to make history and be the first rapper to fill up the iconic venue.
"Out there at home, something is going down. We need to support my boy Cassper Nyovest."
Oskido said he was having a birthday party at Taboo on November 25 and the first 500 people to attend would get a ticket to Cassper's concert.
AKA confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that he was serious about performing with Cassper if the price was right. Black Coffee and Riky Rick have both pledged to give away more than R20,000 worth of tickets.
