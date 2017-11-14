TshisaLIVE

Robbie Malinga cancels commitments after being taken to hospital

14 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Robbie Malinga is recovering after being taken to hospital on Tuesday.
Robbie Malinga is recovering after being taken to hospital on Tuesday.
Image: Via Robbie's Malinga

Veteran musician and producer Robbie Malinga is recovering at home after being taken to hospital on Tuesday morning to treat a minor illness.

According to Robbie's close friend, the star was taken to hospital by his wife and missed a listening session of his new album at Universal Music offices in Johannesburg.

Robbie's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLIVE that the musician had been treated after experiencing symptoms of exhaustion, and was diagnosed with flu and fatigue.

He said that the star received medical assistance and was taken home to rest.

Sipho said they had cancelled all of Robbie's work commitments for the week in order to allow him to recover before his album launch on Friday.

"He was shooting a music video over the weekend and this was an unfortunate side effect of that. It is just a minor flu. He is at home recovering. He'll be fine tomorrow and we have cancelled all his promotions of the album until his launch on Friday," Sipho said.

He slammed the constant speculation around Robbie's health and reassure the nation that he was doing fine.

The news comes only days after Robbie's name topped the Twitter trends list for his new album, only for fans who saw his name on the list fear that he had died.

Robbie spent much of 2017 in-and-out of hospital being treated for anaemia. He opened up about the health struggles that saw him fearing for his life, telling Sowetan last week that his failing health left him concerned about his family's future.

Ntsiki Mazwai opens up about alleged rape ordeal in new song

A month after taking to social media to reveal that she was allegedly raped by a well-known musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has released a song about her ...
TshisaLIVE
59 minutes ago

I'm broke, I can't bless women, says Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest may be one of the most popular rappers in the country and owns two Bentleys, but the star claims he is too broke to be anyone's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Somizi: Not every gay man wants to be in your pants

Somizi may have besties who are straight and married, but the star says the pair have never tried to be romantic, and slammed the idea that gay ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

IN MEMES: Lockdown's Beauty has Twitter shaking in it's boots

Mzansi Magic's hit drama series Lockdown is no doubt one of the meanest shows on TV and the show once again had fans shook on Monday when one of its ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Oskido pledges to spend R50k on tickets for #FillUpFNBStadium

Oskido has put money where is mouth is, pledging to spend R50,000 on tickets for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium attempt.  The move comes after ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Penny Penny daughter steals the show at Hugh Masekela concert TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! So 17-year-old Cassper Nyovest tried to hit on Nina Hastie TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad on losing drama queen award to Zodwa Wabantu TshisaLIVE
  4. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  5. Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
X