Robbie Malinga cancels commitments after being taken to hospital

Veteran musician and producer Robbie Malinga is recovering at home after being taken to hospital on Tuesday morning to treat a minor illness.

According to Robbie's close friend, the star was taken to hospital by his wife and missed a listening session of his new album at Universal Music offices in Johannesburg.

Robbie's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLIVE that the musician had been treated after experiencing symptoms of exhaustion, and was diagnosed with flu and fatigue.

He said that the star received medical assistance and was taken home to rest.

Sipho said they had cancelled all of Robbie's work commitments for the week in order to allow him to recover before his album launch on Friday.

"He was shooting a music video over the weekend and this was an unfortunate side effect of that. It is just a minor flu. He is at home recovering. He'll be fine tomorrow and we have cancelled all his promotions of the album until his launch on Friday," Sipho said.

He slammed the constant speculation around Robbie's health and reassure the nation that he was doing fine.

The news comes only days after Robbie's name topped the Twitter trends list for his new album, only for fans who saw his name on the list fear that he had died.

Robbie spent much of 2017 in-and-out of hospital being treated for anaemia. He opened up about the health struggles that saw him fearing for his life, telling Sowetan last week that his failing health left him concerned about his family's future.