Thickleeyonce on subtle fat-shaming: They asked why I was mad about being called an elephant

14 November 2017 - 15:02 By TshisaLIVE
Photographer and plus-size model Thickleeyonce has experienced a "weird" interview.
Since Thickleeyonce cemented her name as an activist against body shaming, she has attracted a lot of interview requests and has shared that some of those experiences left her uncomfortable as they ridiculed her, laughing at her expense.

The photographer took to Twitter to share what happened when she went for an interview where she became the "joke". She said that she was shook by the behaviour.

The plus size model, who has fought off trolls on social media bullying her for her size, said the interview was supposed to be about meeting someone who loved her, but instead it turned into a joke. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the photographer said not all of her interviews have been negative and didn't want to elaborate on who it was who it was that made her feel uncomfortable.

