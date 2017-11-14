Thickleeyonce on subtle fat-shaming: They asked why I was mad about being called an elephant
Since Thickleeyonce cemented her name as an activist against body shaming, she has attracted a lot of interview requests and has shared that some of those experiences left her uncomfortable as they ridiculed her, laughing at her expense.
The photographer took to Twitter to share what happened when she went for an interview where she became the "joke". She said that she was shook by the behaviour.
Weirdest interview 😕 this hun asked me why I’m mad about being called an elephant lmfao & they read out fat shaming tweets & they laughed I’m shook 😕— #FillUpFNBstadium (@ThickLeeyonce) November 13, 2017
The plus size model, who has fought off trolls on social media bullying her for her size, said the interview was supposed to be about meeting someone who loved her, but instead it turned into a joke.
The interview was about me meeting someone who loved me, I was so excited to meet her next thing the interview went a whole different direction. What a way to start my day 🙃— #FillUpFNBstadium (@ThickLeeyonce) November 13, 2017
I mean I get that they have a comedian on the show but uuuuuuhm ?? Okay— #FillUpFNBstadium (@ThickLeeyonce) November 13, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE the photographer said not all of her interviews have been negative and didn't want to elaborate on who it was who it was that made her feel uncomfortable.
