TshisaLIVE

DJ Shimza wants his daughter to be proud of his legacy

15 November 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Shimza says the presence of his daughter has made his quest to leave a lasting legacy even more important.
DJ Shimza says the presence of his daughter has made his quest to leave a lasting legacy even more important.

Now more than ever, DJ Shimza is determined to leave a legacy that his five-year-old daughter will be proud of. And his charity inspired One Man Show is one of the ways he intends to cement it.

Just a few weeks away from hosting his 9th annual One Man Show in his kasi, Tembisa, Shimza explained to TshisaLIVE that his daughter's presence has ignited his fire to soldier on, despite various challenges including finances.

"My daughter is turning five in January and it's been a great experience being her dad. It has taught me so much about responsibility and I didn't know that I could love for another human being so much. Now more than ever, I have to continue doing what I do for my community. Because one of the kids I help, will one day tell my daughter, 'your father contributed to my success'," Shimza said.

Each year the DJ hosts a Christmas lunch for orphans in his community and later hosts a show, where all the proceeds go towards buying school uniforms and essentials for the needy kids in January.

Shimza was also one of the latest acts announced to be part of rapper Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up FNB Stadium concert. He shared the stress of finding sponsors to foot the bill.

"Of course bills need to be paid and its hard to find sponsorship. But like I said, it's been nine years that I've been doing this and not making real money from it. But that isn't the purpose anyway. The more kids I can help every year the better it is for me... that's more than enough."

The DJ said the annual cost for his show went up to R1.5-million, but he couldn't afford to compromise on the quality of the production "just because his overall goal is charity".

He explained that he doesn't even take bookings around that day to ensure proper execution of his plans. Shimza said the event has also introduced a new tradition in his home, one that he hopes his daughter will continue.

"Even my family knows that we don't have Christmas lunches together anymore, we have them with 700 and 800 children. It is a tradition now and the happiness on their faces is always enough to validate the movement."

The One Man Show will take place on December 25 at Mehlareng stadium.

Bonnie Mbuli debates Zodwa Wabantu's display of nudity

Bonnie Mbuli who prides herself in being a feminist has shared that she was left shook by Zodwa Wabantu's lack of underwear, which recently led to ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Thickleeyonce on subtle fat-shaming: They asked why I was mad about being called an elephant

Since Thickleeyonce cemented her name as an activist against body shaming, she has attracted a lot of interview requests and has shared that some of ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

My tweets actually helped promote #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA

Rapper AKA may have caused a frenzy when he took to Twitter over the weekend to suggest that he wanted to help Cassper Nyovest fill up FNB Stadium, ...
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Robbie Malinga recovering after another hospital visit

Veteran musician and producer Robbie Malinga is recovering at home after being taken to hospital on Tuesday morning to treat a minor illness.
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai opens up about alleged rape ordeal in new song

A month after taking to social media to reveal that she was allegedly raped by a well-known musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has released a song about her ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit TshisaLIVE
  2. I'm serious about performing at #FillUpFNBStadium, says AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. Why are you marrying a 'serial cheater?' - Twitter asks OPW bride TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Babes and Ntando strip down in new music video TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA & Bonang continue to rake in mega cash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
X