DJ Shimza wants his daughter to be proud of his legacy

Now more than ever, DJ Shimza is determined to leave a legacy that his five-year-old daughter will be proud of. And his charity inspired One Man Show is one of the ways he intends to cement it.

Just a few weeks away from hosting his 9th annual One Man Show in his kasi, Tembisa, Shimza explained to TshisaLIVE that his daughter's presence has ignited his fire to soldier on, despite various challenges including finances.

"My daughter is turning five in January and it's been a great experience being her dad. It has taught me so much about responsibility and I didn't know that I could love for another human being so much. Now more than ever, I have to continue doing what I do for my community. Because one of the kids I help, will one day tell my daughter, 'your father contributed to my success'," Shimza said.

Each year the DJ hosts a Christmas lunch for orphans in his community and later hosts a show, where all the proceeds go towards buying school uniforms and essentials for the needy kids in January.

Shimza was also one of the latest acts announced to be part of rapper Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up FNB Stadium concert. He shared the stress of finding sponsors to foot the bill.

"Of course bills need to be paid and its hard to find sponsorship. But like I said, it's been nine years that I've been doing this and not making real money from it. But that isn't the purpose anyway. The more kids I can help every year the better it is for me... that's more than enough."

The DJ said the annual cost for his show went up to R1.5-million, but he couldn't afford to compromise on the quality of the production "just because his overall goal is charity".

He explained that he doesn't even take bookings around that day to ensure proper execution of his plans. Shimza said the event has also introduced a new tradition in his home, one that he hopes his daughter will continue.

"Even my family knows that we don't have Christmas lunches together anymore, we have them with 700 and 800 children. It is a tradition now and the happiness on their faces is always enough to validate the movement."

The One Man Show will take place on December 25 at Mehlareng stadium.