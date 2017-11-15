Sbahle wants to use fitness to help educate a child

TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane aka Fitness Bunny is looking to use her fitness skills for a good cause.
More than looking sexy and being fit, Sbahle Mpisane wants to make a tangible difference and contribute towards the education of a child in South Africa.

The fitness bunny told TshisaLIVE that she couldn't ignore an opportunity to help  improve the current situation of educating underprivileged South African youth.

She is part of the #WHATIF campaign, which is based on the premise of 'What if what I am doing already could benefit someone less fortunate.'

"I felt this will show ordinary South Africans that doing amazing things doesn’t require a huge bank balance, but a giving heart. Exercising has changed my life and I’m very excited to be able to contribute to those in need through something I love the most." 

Sbahle is the ambassador for the WILDLANDS #WhatIf campaign in partnership with Different.org and said she felt that they were a perfect fit. Being from KwaZulu-Natal inspired her even more as she was doing this for her home province, an area she says needs lots of help.

"WILDLANDS recognized my social media influence and saw that I was a perfect fit for the campaign because I exercise and train daily."

The campaign is run by The Different.org and is raising funds for WILDLANDS Tree-preneurs (community members who grow indigenous trees at homestead level to barter them for livelihood items).

There are 4 challenges that all 'activists' need to complete to help raise the necessary funds. The challenges range from just signing up, fundraising and doing a physical activity. The activist then needs to log their activity using STRAVA and Different.org  to donate to the activists page. 

This campaign is running until February 2018.

