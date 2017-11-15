The Imposter's Ms Dippy says education saved her from the casting couch

The actress, who became a household name after portraying Rhythm City's Palesa, said she realised that school opened her eyes to the nature of the industry.

After graduating from the National School of Arts, she enrolled into AFDA, where she studied music. The baby-faced 25-year-old said it helped her learn how to navigate the entertainment industry.

She mentioned the casting couch (exchanging sexual favours for work) as one of the issues she's seen many other girls face, something she believes school and vigilance could helped her avoid.

"I'm still trying to grow my brand, so I am careful and wary of who I hang around with in this industry. I also make sure that I don't get conned or made to believe that I have to do certain favours to get certain things.

"Young female are having a hard time establishing themselves in the industry. That is why people will go on to sleep with directors to get a job. I'm glad I was in a position to know that I have talent and the qualification to back me and that is enough."

The vocalist is currently on The Imposter, acting as 17-year-old Lesedi and will be playing a lead role on season two of Single Girlz.

However, she said music remains her first love and is planning on releasing an EP next year.