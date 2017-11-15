WATCH: Cassper's gardner Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad

Cassper's gardener, Innocent, has blown up the social media streets ever since he was first spotted dancing along to Cassper's songs on the rapper's Instagram account.

He has been the subject of jokes and memes, and was even interviewed by Cassper's bestie Carpo, on the first episode of his brand new web series last month.

But Innocent really took the internet by storm on Wednesday when he featured in an advert for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium concert next month.

The advert, which also announced three major sponsors for the concert, starts with Innocent playing a video game before he calls out to Cassper to come play with him. Cassper tells him he is busy before getting a call about the sponsors. Innocent and Cassper later dance together to celebrate the sponsorships.