WATCH: Cassper's gardner Innocent steals the show in #FillUpFNBStadium ad
Cassper's gardener, Innocent, has blown up the social media streets ever since he was first spotted dancing along to Cassper's songs on the rapper's Instagram account.
He has been the subject of jokes and memes, and was even interviewed by Cassper's bestie Carpo, on the first episode of his brand new web series last month.
But Innocent really took the internet by storm on Wednesday when he featured in an advert for Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium concert next month.
The advert, which also announced three major sponsors for the concert, starts with Innocent playing a video game before he calls out to Cassper to come play with him. Cassper tells him he is busy before getting a call about the sponsors. Innocent and Cassper later dance together to celebrate the sponsorships.
BREAKING!!!! #FillUpFnbStadiumSponsorAlert . Thank you sooo much to @CirocVodka_SA @Official_SABC1 and @budweiser for partnering with me on this journey to make history and change our industry forever!!! Show them love y'all!! December 2nd!! WILL YOU BE THERE??? pic.twitter.com/e5GVNcYhee— #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) November 15, 2017
While Innocent's time on screen is limited to a few seconds, it was enough to have the internet going crazy.
Fans, including Sizwe Dhlomo, took to Twitter to post messages and memes about the star-in-the-making.
Everytime you talk about Fnb is around the corner boi, you know soba ngena boi"— Lesogana Thwi 🍫💪 (@ElvisThoka) November 15, 2017
Innocent is boss.. 😁😁😂😂 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S9qs2iLKBC
Lol Cass is celebrating sponsors and innocent is celebrating ipenalty like fifa pic.twitter.com/Ny1ijjouoX— Sofzo the Trash (@ASofaya) November 15, 2017
Lol. 😂😂😭😭😂 "Innocent! Innocent!"— Hope. (@PhandleVuyo) November 15, 2017
Guys, @CassperNyovest is winning! 🔥🔥🔥
Congrats Cass. Kwena Kgosi 👑 mon!#FillUpFnbStadium https://t.co/daOdOGwO8N
@CassperNyovest let us make innocent trend.#skabahemisa #skabaforgiva #Skabafachance pic.twitter.com/DmITaXyZO5— uMbeko😂 (@Mbeko_Happy) November 15, 2017
